Peter Obi Attends Makinde’s Campaign Office Inauguration (Video)

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, on Monday attended the inauguration of the Abuja campaign office of Seyi Makinde, the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The event, held in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), brought Obi together with senior APM figures, including the party’s National Leader and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Footage from the ceremony showed Obi seated beside Mohammed as party supporters and officials gathered for the unveiling of the campaign facility ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking at the event, Mohammed warned rival political parties against dismissing the electoral strength of the APM and its presidential candidate.

The Bauchi governor said the party was entering the presidential contest with the objective of changing the direction of governance in the country.

“Whoever disregards us is at his own peril, we are here to reset Nigeria and we are bringing in one of the best human capitals that Nigeria has ever produced at the sub-national and national level, that is Makinde,” Mohammed said.

He maintained that Makinde’s record and experience had prepared him for the presidential contest.

Mohammed further declared that the APM’s decision to field Makinde was part of what he described as the party’s plan to “reset Nigeria.”

He urged Nigerians to take the party and its presidential ambition seriously as campaigns for the 2027 elections gather momentum.

Mohammed said, “The beauty of having a good party is to have a good leader; the chairman of the party is an erudite young person who is also leading older political parties in Nigeria as the chairman of IPAC.

“Nantale has set out what we are about to do, and this office is solely provided by the presidential candidate; it will show you that we mean business.

“Whoever disregard us is at his own peril, we are here to reset Nigeria and we are bringing in one of the best human capitals that Nigeria has ever produced at the sub-national and national level, that is Makinde.

“I don’t want Nigerians to underrate him, especially the candidates and they would see the wonders of the world, this is a mobilizer, a manager of resources, an engineer per excellence.

“Somebody who used little resources and did so much. Where there was abject neglect and abandonment in Oyo State, he brought urban renewal to a level that nobody has ever done it.”

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