‘Datti Knew Peter Obi Was A Packaged Fraud’ – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has launched a fresh attack on Peter Obi and his 2023 running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, alleging that Baba-Ahmed knew of what he described as shortcomings in the former Anambra State governor before agreeing to run with him.

Sowore made the allegation in a post on his 𝕏 account while responding to recent comments attributed to Baba-Ahmed about Obi, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and other Nigerian political figures.

Baba-Ahmed, Obi’s running mate on the Labour Party (LP) ticket in the 2023 presidential election, reportedly argued that the politicians could not deliver the changes Nigeria required.

In response, Sowore claimed Baba-Ahmed’s remarks reflected information he had acquired while working closely with Obi.

“He knew Peter Obi, whom he deputised, was a packaged fraud. That needs no repeating; he just revealed what he knew up close,” Sowore wrote.

The AAC candidate also revisited an encounter involving Baba-Ahmed and President Bola Tinubu during the signing of the Peace Accord ahead of the 2023 general election.

Sowore said he was seated beside Baba-Ahmed at the event and interpreted his interaction with Tinubu as overly friendly.

“I sat next to Datti in 2023 at the Peace Accord signing and watched him fawning over Tinubu,” he stated.

According to Sowore, he commented on the incident at the time and alleged that Obi and Baba-Ahmed were working in Tinubu’s interest.

He said supporters of the Labour Party candidates strongly rejected his interpretation at the time.