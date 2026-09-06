I Could No Longer Help Him – Datti Reveals How Peter Obi Ignored His Advice

Labour Party former Vice Presidential Candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has revealed that he advised the former Anambra State governor against joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed made this known during an interview on MIC ON Podcast.

According to Baba-Ahmed, he had concerns about Obi’s decision to move away from the political arrangement he was previously associated with and warned him that the ADC was not the right platform for his political ambitions.

He recalled meeting Obi at the Yar’Adua Centre before the former governor proceeded with the move.

Baba-Ahmed said he deliberately sought a private conversation with Obi so he could explain his concerns and give him his personal advice.

He said: “When he was going to join ADC, I had to go to Yar’Adua Centre ahead of him, I called him aside. They were worried. Why is Datti calling Peter Obi aside and talking to him? And I told him, ‘This is the last time I’m coming to this place. I gave him my reasons.

“This is not a place for you.’ Was I wrong? I was proven right. Within four months, Peter Obi left ADC. Now, I don’t like people who contradict themselves, and I don’t want to go into criticising again the politics of Atiku because that’s not what I’m about. Peter Obi moved out of his comfort zone against my advice. Beyond that point, I could no longer help him.”