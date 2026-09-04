2027: I’m Ready To Die – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has declared that he is ready to die in defence of democracy and the citizens’ votes in the 2027 elections.

This is as he charged Nigerians not to be intimidated going into the general elections next year.

Naija News reports that Obi made the declaration on Thursday while addressing supporters at a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Don’t be intimidated.

“Somebody said, ‘We are ready to die.’ Let me tell you, I’m equally ready to die. So you’re not alone,” Peter Obi declared.

He also called on his supporters and all Nigerians to ensure they vote and defend their votes in the 2027 elections.

“All they want is for you to defend and demand that the vote must count. And that is the demand we are going to make, and make aggressively,” he said.

The former Governor of Anambra State also warned that attempts to manipulate the electoral process will be resisted.

He urged Nigerians to participate actively in political campaigns, saying the country could only be rescued through collective action.

“Yes, they will try to manipulate it. But let me tell you, it will not be easy this time.

“So if your hands are short, go to that campaign, believing that all of us will rescue our country,” Obi said.

The NDC presidential candidate further warned that no excuse must be tolerated in the stand against electoral malpractices, saying Nigerians are already suffering from bad leadership.

“By allowing them to continue, that glitch will glitch our life. That’s why we are suffering today.

“Our refinery is bad because our leadership is bad,” he said.