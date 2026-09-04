2027: Tinubu Will Eat Obi Like Biscuits – Okonkwo Reveals Only Way To Defeat President

The spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Kenneth Okonkwo has said opposition parties will need to work together if they hope to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Okonkwo made the statement during an interview with Ibeju Upgrade Media.

Naija News reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain also questioned the ability of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), to defeat Tinubu if he decides to contest the election without forming a wider alliance with other opposition forces.

According to Okonkwo, the division among opposition politicians could give Tinubu an advantage in the 2027 election, making it difficult for any single opposition candidate to unseat the president.

He maintained that the opposition would have a better chance if major political figures and parties agreed to work under one platform or arrangement capable of presenting a strong challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Coalition is the only way out. So you don’t come down with a man who has told you from the beginning that power is not taken à la carte; you fight for it, you grab it, you snatch it, you run away with it.

“So, if Peter Obi goes against Tinubu alone, Tinubu will eat him like biscuits. Will Kano people accept Peter Obi? In 2023, when we had the opportunity, they did not accept him. In 2027, they will not accept him. Kwankwaso has nothing to contribute to the ticket. Even in Kano, Kwankwaso has lost”, he said.