 Skip to content
Politics

2027: Tinubu Will Eat Obi Like Biscuits – Okonkwo Reveals Only Way To Defeat President

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Kenneth Okonkwo
Kenneth Okonkwo

Key Takeaways

  • Atiku Abubakar campaign spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, said opposition parties must form a coalition to have any real chance of defeating President Bola Tinubu in 2027.
  • Okonkwo, an African Democratic Congress chieftain, said Peter Obi cannot beat Tinubu alone and warned division among opposition politicians will hand Tinubu an advantage.
  • Okonkwo said Kano voters did not accept Peter Obi in 2023 and will not in 2027, while claiming Rabiu Kwankwaso has little to add and has lost influence in Kano.

The spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Kenneth Okonkwo has said opposition parties will need to work together if they hope to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Okonkwo made the statement during an interview with Ibeju Upgrade Media.

Naija News reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain also questioned the ability of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), to defeat Tinubu if he decides to contest the election without forming a wider alliance with other opposition forces.

According to Okonkwo, the division among opposition politicians could give Tinubu an advantage in the 2027 election, making it difficult for any single opposition candidate to unseat the president.

He maintained that the opposition would have a better chance if major political figures and parties agreed to work under one platform or arrangement capable of presenting a strong challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Coalition is the only way out. So you don’t come down with a man who has told you from the beginning that power is not taken à la carte; you fight for it, you grab it, you snatch it, you run away with it.

“So, if Peter Obi goes against Tinubu alone, Tinubu will eat him like biscuits. Will Kano people accept Peter Obi? In 2023, when we had the opportunity, they did not accept him. In 2027, they will not accept him. Kwankwaso has nothing to contribute to the ticket. Even in Kano, Kwankwaso has lost”, he said.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.