‘I Cannot Say Lose, APC Will Win In Kaduna’ – Defence Minister, Musa

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has dismissed suggestions of growing opposition to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North, saying the ruling party would win the presidential election as well as the governorship and other elective contests in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that Musa spoke on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, while responding to suggestions that voters in Kaduna might punish the APC and President Tinubu over the performance of his administration.

Musa described the perceived rejection of the APC in the North as a matter of perception, insisting that the party would win the state.

He said, “That’s a perception. It’s a perception, and I mean, everybody has his own perception to deal with. People will always have the good, the bad, and the ugly.

“I cannot say cannot lose. APC will win in Kaduna. That I know.”

Musa, who is from the North, also debunked the reported growing sentiment against the APC and Tinubu in the region, stressing that some people were attempting to exploit public sentiments because they were dissatisfied with their current circumstances.

The minister defended Tinubu’s policies, saying the President had taken difficult decisions that would gradually produce results.

He added that Nigerians would eventually appreciate the rationale behind some of the administration’s decisions, particularly its economic policies.

He stated, “That’s why I said there are some people, because probably they are not where they think they are, the tendency is they want to whip up sentiments. APC is this, APC is that.

“But I can tell you this, the President has taken very painful decisions, and I can tell you these are decisions that are coming in gradually.

“I mean, you can look at the economy and all these things, we’re coming in gradually. At a time, people will now realise that, look, this thing we thought was like this, this is actually how it’s going. And I can tell you, APC will win.”