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Yobe Chairman Ask Wives To Divorce Husbands If They Stop Them From Voting APC, Vows To Pay New Bride Price

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By Justina Otio
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Key Takeaways

  • Yobe State APC Chairman, Mohammed Gadaka, urged married women to divorce husbands who stop them from voting APC, and promised to pay a new bride price.
  • Gadaka made the remark on Thursday while receiving hundreds of defectors into APC, triggering outrage from residents and Islamic scholars who called it reckless and provocative.
  • After the backlash, Gadaka withdrew the statement in a 42-second Facebook video on Mamma Mohammed’s page, apologising and saying it was joking banter.

The Yobe State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Gadaka, has advised married women to divorce their husbands if they stop them from voting for the party in the upcoming general elections.

Naija News reports that Gadaka gave the charge on Thursday when he received hundreds of defectors into the party.

He pledged to pay the “new bride price” of any woman who left her marriage over allegiance to the party.

The comment has sparked outrage across the state, with many residents, including Islamic scholars, describing it as reckless, provocative and capable of undermining family values.

Following the backlash, Gadaka withdrew the statement in a 42-second video posted on the Facebook page of the Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni, Mamma Mohammed.

The APC chairman said his comment was misconstrued and was intended as “joking banter” based on the age-old practice of teasing between his Ngamo people and the Kare-Kare-speaking people.

My statement was just a usual joking banter and does not in any way represent the ideals I stand for or intended to encourage divorce among married people,” Gadaka said.

“I offer apologies for my statement, and I hereby withdraw it,” he added.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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