Kano: Gawuna’s Loyalists Dump NDC, Plan APC Return

The Kano State chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) may be heading for a major shake-up as some prominent members and political associates of its Kano Central senatorial candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, have reportedly begun moves to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the planned defection gained momentum on Tuesday night when members of Gawuna’s political camp visited Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf and his deputy, Murtala Garo, as part of ongoing consultations over their political future.

The delegation, comprising senior NDC figures and Gawuna’s loyalists, used the meeting to declare support for the state government and express readiness to work with the leadership towards the development of Kano.

Gawuna, a former deputy governor of Kano State under ex-governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was the APC candidate in the fiercely contested 2023 governorship election.

He lost the election to Yusuf, who ran on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Muhammad Umar, a close political associate of Gawuna, led the delegation to the meeting with the governor and his deputy.

Among those present were the Kano State Vice Chairman of the NDC, Ali Datti Yako; Mansur Gawuna; Uba Mijinyawa, popularly known as Uba Danzainab; Aminu Faruk; Sani Jibrin; Salisu Muhammad; Musa Indabo; Muhammad Bala; Hassan Abdullahi and Abdurrahman Muhammad.

The governor’s spokesman, Sunusi Tofa, confirmed the meeting in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Speaking during the visit, Umar said the group’s consultations were driven by its desire to contribute to the state’s development.

He said, “We are here because of our passion for the development and progress of Kano State. Our interest is in anything that will move Kano forward and improve the lives of its people.

“Our consultations are aimed at engaging the leadership of the state and contributing our own quota to the development of Kano. We believe that by working together, we can support initiatives that will benefit the people of the state,” Umar added.

“We are committed to supporting anything that will bring development and progress to Kano State. What matters to us is the advancement of Kano and the well-being of its people.”

Also speaking, the NDC Vice Chairman in the state, Yako, praised the Yusuf administration, saying its activities were noticeable across Kano.

He added, “Everyone knows that Governor Yusuf is working tirelessly to transform Kano State. His efforts towards transforming the state are visible, and the people of Kano are aware of what his administration is doing.

“We are here to express our solidarity with the governor and his deputy and to support the progress being made in Kano. We believe in initiatives that will bring development and progress to our people.”