We Did Not Submit The Names INEC Published – NDC Insists

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has insisted that it did not submit details of the 10 published Anambra candidates as published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The NDC Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, Agada Abuh Theophilus, made the fresh claim in a statement on Wednesday.

Naija News recalls that the NDC had first accused INEC of illegally replacing some of its candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NDC specifically alleged that INEC uploaded ten unauthorized names in various constituencies in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The party, in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe, said the ten names published as candidates of the party are unknown to them and were not sent to INEC by the party.

It claimed that several names published by INEC as NDC candidates did not emerge from its nomination process.

However, INEC, in a statement on Tuesday by its Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, stated that any claim that the Commission independently uploaded or altered candidate information is unfounded and untrue.

But the NDC has insisted that it did not submit the EC9E forms of the 10 published Anambra candidates to INEC and urged the Commission to explain to the general public how it obtained the EC9E forms for the uploaded candidates.

“The Nigeria Democratic Congress did not submit the EC9E forms of the 10 published Anambra candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“The Commission should explain to the general public how it obtained the EC9E forms for these 10 candidates when the party did not submit any of them in the first place.

“The process is simple: the party submits, and INEC approves,” the NDC spokesperson insisted.

Theophilus claimed that INEC rejected the candidates submitted by the NDC from its appeal process and queried how the uploaded details got to the Commission’s portal.

The party official alleged that the uploaded candidates were smuggled into the INEC portal.

He challenged INEC to carry out an electronic audit trail to determine how the 10 candidates got on the portal.

“The party submitted the names of the 10 candidates from the appeal process on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal, but the Commission rejected those approved candidates. Since the NDC neither collected nor submitted the completed EC9E forms of the 10 Anambra candidates published by INEC, how did the Commission obtain their credentials when it is the party’s legal duty to submit the names of its approved candidates?

“We call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct an electronic audit trail to determine how these 10 candidates were smuggled into its portal through the backend,” the statement concluded.