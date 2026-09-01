‘We Only Trained Officers’ – INEC Denies Replacing NDC Candidates On Nomination Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the allegations by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) that the commission removed its validly nominated candidates in some states and replaced them with some unauthorised names are unfounded.

Naija News reports that INEC, in a statement on Tuesday by its Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, stated that any claim that the Commission independently uploaded or altered candidate information is unfounded and untrue.

The rebuttal follows an earlier allegation by the NDC that INEC illegally replaced some of its candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, INEC in its reaction, said it only trained officers recommended by the political parties after which the portal access codes were issued directly and in person to each party’s National Chairman, and not by proxy.

It added that the list of candidates was generated for each party as submitted by the party, jointly signed by the National Chairmen and National Secretaries of the party.

INEC emphasized that candidate nomination is the exclusive responsibility of political parties.

“The Commission has noted a statement by the leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) removed the party’s validly nominated candidates for certain State House of Assembly constituencies in Anambra and Benue States and replaced them with unauthorised names. The Commission states that these allegations are unfounded.

“Candidate nomination is, by law, the exclusive responsibility of political parties. INEC has no legal authority to select, insert, or substitute a candidate for any party. Monitoring a party’s primary is a statutory oversight function only and confers no power on INEC to choose or impose a candidate.

“Ahead of the 2027 election, all 22 registered parties designated two technically trained officers to handle their nomination process, following training organised by the Commission. Thereafter, the portal access codes were issued directly and in person to each party’s National Chairman, and not by proxy. List of candidates were generated for each party as submitted by the party jointly signed by the National Chairmen and National Secretaries of the party, making the submission in Form EC9 series (A-G).

“Therefore, any claim that the Commission independently uploaded or altered candidate information is unfounded and untrue,” INEC asserted.

Haruna insisted that INEC has evidence that the uploaded candidates were listed and submitted to the Commission, duly signed by the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the NDC.

“As a matter of fact, the Commission has in its possession, Form EC9E where these candidates were listed and submitted to the Commission duly signed by the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party.

“The Commission remains committed to transparency, accountability and providing a level playing field for all stakeholders in the electoral process,” the INEC official submitted.