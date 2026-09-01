Court Adjourns Atiku’s Suit Seeking To Disqualify Tinubu From 2027 Presidential Race

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned until September 28 a suit filed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar seeking to bar President Bola Tinubu from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the case, filed under suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026, was brought by Atiku, a presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with the party listed as the second plaintiff.

Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were named as the first, second and third defendants respectively.

Atiku’s case centres on allegations that Tinubu submitted a forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate to INEC as part of the documents used to establish his qualification for the presidency.

In an affidavit filed in support of the case, Atiku alleged that the NYSC certificate submitted by Tinubu carried the name “Tinubu Bola Adekunle”, which he claimed was not the President’s correct name.

The former vice president argued that the document was therefore not genuinely issued to Tinubu and accused him of providing false information to the electoral commission.

Atiku further alleged that the disputed certificate had been used by Tinubu since 1999, when he contested the Lagos State governorship election.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to determine whether the alleged submission of the certificate amounts to a violation of the constitutional provisions on eligibility to contest for the office of president.

They are also seeking an order declaring that Tinubu breached the Constitution by allegedly presenting the disputed certificate to INEC during his 1999 governorship contest.

Another relief being sought is an order stopping Tinubu and the APC from participating in the 2027 presidential election on the grounds of the alleged presentation of a forged certificate.

When the case came up before Justice Inyang Ekwo on Tuesday, a legal team led by Omosanya Popoola announced its appearance for President Tinubu.

However, Atiku’s lawyer, Joseph Onu, informed the court that his client had not been able to personally serve Tinubu with the court processes.

Popoola told the court that Tinubu had authorised him to represent him in the matter, but Atiku’s lawyer maintained that the nature of the case required caution in the service of the documents.

Onu said his client would prefer personal service on Tinubu or an order allowing the documents to be served through another approved method.

He added that the plaintiffs would accept service through counsel if there was a written undertaking from Tinubu authorising such service.

INEC’s counsel, Alex Iziyon, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, disagreed with the position, arguing that the presence of Tinubu’s lawyer was enough assurance that the President had notice of the case.

INEC also asked the court to move quickly with the matter, noting that more than 17 days had passed since the suit was filed. The electoral body said it was prepared to file its defence within 10 days.

After hearing the arguments from the parties, Justice Ekwo said the court could not dictate to the plaintiffs how they should conduct their case.

The judge consequently adjourned the matter until September 28 for further proceedings.

Justice Ekwo also warned the parties and their lawyers against discussing the details of the case in the media while the matter remains before the court.

He directed that the case should be dealt with through the judicial process and warned that lawyers could face serious consequences if their parties discussed the pending proceedings on social media.