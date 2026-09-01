Police Recover Six Generators Stolen From INEC Office, Arrest Four In Kebbi [Photo]

The Kebbi State command of the Nigeria Police Force has recovered six generators allegedly stolen from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Jega Local Government Area of the state.

One of the generators, however, had already been dismantled into scrap parts by the suspects before police operatives recovered it.

The recovery followed a police operation that led to the arrest of four suspects allegedly linked to the breaking and entering into the INEC office.

Najia News reports that the command’s spokesperson, SP Bashir Usman, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying the arrests were made during separate operations involving the theft of government property and vandalism of electricity cables.

Usman said detectives were deployed after the command received a report of the break-in at the INEC office in Jega.

He explained that the operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of all six stolen generators.

According to him, one of the generators had been dismantled into scrap components by the suspects with the intention of selling the parts before it was recovered by the police.

Meanwhile, the command said it had also arrested two other suspects over the alleged vandalism and theft of electricity cables in the state.

Usman said 24-year-old Aliyu Muhammed, a resident of Dudduke Village in Jega LGA, was arrested on August 28, 2026, at about 7:30 a.m.

He was allegedly found in possession of bundles of aluminium cable wires concealed inside a sack.

The police spokesperson said Muhammed confessed during interrogation to conspiring with another suspect, identified as Yusuf Dudduke, also of Dudduke Village, to vandalize and steal cables from an electric pole in the community.

Following the confession, operatives arrested Yusuf, bringing the total number of suspects arrested in the two separate cases to six.

The command said the suspects remain in custody and would be charged to court after the completion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar M. Hadejia, warned individuals involved in the vandalism of critical infrastructure, breaking and entering, and theft of government property to desist from such acts.

Hadejia said the command would not relent in its efforts to protect public infrastructure and ensure that those involved in such crimes face the law.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements and activities to the police.