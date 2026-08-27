2027: INEC Technology Cannot Be Trusted – Aisha Yesufu Warns Nigerians

Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu, has warned Nigerians against trusting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) technology ahead of the 2027 election.

She urged Nigerians to pay close attention to their polling units until the collation process is concluded in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Yesufu gave the warning in a statement posted on 𝕏

“The technology of INEC cannot be trusted! We will consider everything manual and analogue,” she said.

She urged voters to closely watch the counting of votes and how results are recorded at polling units on election day.

“We must watch eagle eyed the counting of our votes on the Election Day. Watch like hawks as they write the results,” Yesufu said.

She also called for result sheets to be monitored as they move from polling units to ward, local government and state collation centres, before reaching Abuja.

“Follow our result sheets from polling unit to ward, LG, State collation centres and finally to Abuja,” she said.

Yesufu said Nigerians should ensure that neither election officials nor result sheets are allowed to leave their sight throughout the process.

“In all of these, no single official or result sheets must be out of our sights

“From the creeks to the deserts we will follow,” Yesufu said.

She asserted that the endgame is for the votes of the people to count.

“At the end we will all gather in Abuja and ensure that what the people voted is what is announced,” she said.