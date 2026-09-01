Kwankwaso, NDC Candidates Meet Peter Obi At Obidient Headquarters

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, met with some of the NDC gubernatorial, senatorial and other candidates at the Obidient Movement Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by Obi on Tuesday, discussions at the meeting, which was held on Monday, focused on strategies to expand the reach of the NDC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NDC presidential candidate emphasized that discussions centred on taking the party’s message of “national redemption” to rural communities and other hinterlands across Nigeria.

He also reassured the candidates of his continued support in their respective states and constituencies, promising to work with them and undertake the necessary activities to ensure electoral victory for the party in the 2027 elections.

Obi described his political partnership with Kwankwaso as a joint effort to rescue Nigeria from what he described as a calamitous and ineffective leadership.

“My partnership with His Excellency Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is a partnership to rescue Nigeria from the calamitous and ineffective leadership that has brought our country to its present condition,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor also outlined some programmes and policies his administration would focus on if elected in 2027.

Naija News reports that he listed lifting vulnerable Nigerians out of poverty, reducing the number of out-of-school children, supporting small and medium-sized businesses and improving national security as part of his agenda.

He also said the partnership would seek to unite Nigerians and transform the economy from one driven by consumption to one focused on production.

Obi urged NDC candidates and supporters to intensify efforts at the grassroots level, particularly in rural communities, as the party prepares for the 2027 elections.