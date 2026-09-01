Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday, 1st September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Tuesday, 1st September, 2026.

The PUNCH: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has urged former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, who has been declared wanted over an alleged $14.86m fraud, to make himself available for questioning. The commission’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale, stated this on Monday while reacting to Sylva’s allegation that the anti-graft agency had conducted itself more as an organ of the All Progressives Congress than as an institution of the state.

The Guardian: With a few months left to the Federal Government’s target of converting one million vehicles to compressed natural gas (CNG), the initiative is stalled at 12 per cent penetration, a shortfall that heaps N58.6 trillion post-premium motor spirit (PMS) subsidy removal burden on struggling Nigerians. About three years after it was rolled out, the interventionist programme (CNG) is short of the promise of cutting the volume of PMS consumed by motorists or significantly altering fare price setting nationwide.

Daily Trust: Six opposition political parties have agreed to begin structured negotiations on a framework for cooperation ahead of the 2027 general elections, including a roadmap for producing a consensus presidential candidate and a single-term transition charter.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.