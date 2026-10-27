El Nino: What Nigerians Must Know About Looming Extreme Heatwave

Nigeria could face serious health risks from extreme heat in the coming months as a strengthening El Niño climate pattern raises concerns about rising temperatures and changing rainfall across the country, Naija News reports.

Researchers at the University of Chicago’s Climate Impact Lab have projected that Nigeria could record an additional 31,400 heat-related deaths between September 2026 and February 2027 if the forecast conditions materialise.

The estimate, published in September, places Nigeria among the countries expected to suffer the highest number of additional heat-related deaths during the period.

However, the figure is a scientific projection, not a confirmed death toll or a certainty that the deaths will occur

The warning comes as the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) reported on September 3 that El Niño had become firmly established and was expected to strengthen into a very strong event, with effects on global weather patterns likely to continue into early 2027.

Nigeria’s weather agency, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), also confirmed the onset of a strong El Niño event in its August 2026 climate update, warning of possible changes to weather conditions.

What Exactly Is El Nino?

El Niño is a natural climate pattern that occurs when the surface water of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean becomes warmer than normal, Naija News understands.

Although the warming takes place thousands of kilometres away from Nigeria, it can affect how air moves around the world, leading to changes in temperature and rainfall in different regions.

El Niño is part of a wider climate pattern known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). Its opposite phase is La Niña, which involves cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the same part of the Pacific Ocean.

According to the WMO, El Niño usually occurs every two to seven years and lasts about nine to 12 months. Its effects vary from one region to another and can be influenced by other climate conditions.

This means that a strong El Niño does not automatically guarantee drought, flooding or extreme heat in every part of Nigeria. However, it increases the risk of unusual weather conditions, making early preparation important.

Why Nigeria Should Be Concerned

The warning is particularly important for Nigeria because extreme heat can threaten human health, farming, water supply and other essential services.

The Climate Impact Lab estimates that extreme heat could cause 451,000 additional deaths worldwide between June 2026 and February 2027 compared with a normal year. Nigeria accounts for a projected 31,400 of those deaths between September 2026 and February 2027.

The estimate should not be interpreted as a prediction that a specific number of Nigerians will certainly die. Rather, it highlights the possible scale of the danger if temperatures rise and effective measures are not taken to protect vulnerable people.

1. Extreme Heat Could Put Lives At Risk

One of the biggest concerns is the effect of high temperatures on human health.

Prolonged exposure to heat can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, a potentially fatal condition that requires urgent medical attention.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that older people, infants, outdoor workers and people with existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat.

People who work on farms, at construction sites, in markets and along roads may face greater risks when they spend long hours under direct sunlight.

Nigerians are therefore advised to drink water regularly, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, stay in shaded or cool places and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day where possible.

Residents should also check on older relatives, children, neighbours and others who may struggle to cope with extreme temperatures.

Anyone who develops severe symptoms, including confusion, convulsions or loss of consciousness during extreme heat, needs immediate medical attention.

2. Farmers Could Face Changing Rainfall Patterns

Agriculture is another sector that could be affected by changes in rainfall.

If the rainy season ends earlier than expected or dry spells become longer, farmers could struggle to provide enough water for their crops. This could affect planting schedules, crop growth and harvests.

On the other hand, excessive rainfall in some locations could cause flooding, wash away crops and damage farmland.

NiMet’s August 2026 seasonal update highlighted the possibility of varying rainfall conditions across Nigeria. Its outlook for August to October 2026 projected normal to above-normal rainfall across much of the North, while parts of the South-West and Cross River State were expected to experience normal to below-normal rainfall.

These forecasts show why farmers should not assume that all parts of the country will experience the same weather conditions.

Farmers are advised to follow updated NiMet forecasts, seek guidance from agricultural extension officers and consider suitable early-maturing or drought-tolerant crop varieties where appropriate.

Those in areas expecting heavy rainfall should also clear drainage channels and take steps to reduce possible flooding on their farms.

3. Water Supply And Electricity Generation Could Be Affected

Changes in rainfall could also put pressure on water supplies, especially in communities that depend on rivers, dams and reservoirs.

If rainfall becomes insufficient over an extended period, water levels may fall, reducing the amount available for households, irrigation and other uses.

Hydropower generation could also face challenges if water flowing into dams declines. However, this does not mean Nigeria is certain to experience nationwide water shortages or electricity disruptions.

Government agencies responsible for water supply and power generation should monitor changing conditions and prepare for possible shortages in vulnerable areas.

Households can also help by repairing leaking taps, storing water safely and avoiding unnecessary waste.

At the same time, authorities must prepare for excessive rainfall and flooding in locations where forecasts indicate such risks.

4. Food Prices Could Come Under Pressure

If extreme heat or unfavourable rainfall damages crops, food supplies could be affected, potentially adding pressure to household expenses.

Poor harvests can reduce the quantity of food available in markets, while damaged roads and transport disruptions may make it more expensive to move produce from farms to consumers.

However, El Niño alone does not guarantee that food prices will rise across Nigeria. Actual prices will also depend on harvest levels, storage, transportation costs, market conditions and government policies.

Authorities should support farmers in vulnerable areas, improve food storage and distribution, and monitor supplies to reduce avoidable losses.

What Should Nigerians Do To Stay Safe?

As the climate pattern develops, Nigerians should pay attention to official weather forecasts and take practical steps to reduce their exposure to extreme heat.

The following precautions can help protect individuals and families:

Drink water regularly: Do not wait until you feel very thirsty before drinking water.

Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight: Where possible, schedule strenuous outdoor work for cooler hours.

Wear light clothing: Loose-fitting clothing can help the body stay cooler.

Keep homes cool: Use curtains or blinds to reduce indoor heat and improve ventilation when conditions allow.

Look out for vulnerable people: Check on children, older people, outdoor workers and neighbours who may need assistance.

Seek medical help when necessary: Severe confusion, convulsions or unconsciousness during extreme heat require urgent medical attention.

Follow official weather updates: Check NiMet forecasts and advisories rather than relying on rumours or unverified social media posts.

These precautions are consistent with guidance from the WHO on protecting people during hot weather.

Naija News reports that preparing for El Nino requires action from federal and state governments, health authorities, agricultural agencies, water managers and emergency response organisations.

NiMet should continue providing timely, location-specific weather forecasts and ensure that warnings reach rural communities, farmers and people without reliable internet access.

Health authorities should increase public awareness of heat-related illnesses, strengthen emergency response plans and ensure that health facilities are prepared to treat people affected by extreme temperatures.

Agricultural agencies should help farmers understand changing rainfall forecasts and make informed decisions about planting, crop selection, irrigation and drainage.

Water authorities should monitor reservoirs and groundwater levels, identify communities at risk of shortages and prepare contingency plans.

The government should also work with broadcasters, journalists and community leaders to explain weather warnings in simple language and correct misleading information.

Importantly, preparation should address both extreme heat and the possibility of unusual rainfall. Focusing only on drought could leave communities exposed to other weather-related dangers.

The WMO has stressed that even a very strong El Niño does not produce the same effects everywhere. The outcome in each region depends on the season, local weather patterns and other climate conditions.

Nigeria’s immediate priority should be to prepare for possible risks rather than assume that the worst will happen.

The projection of 31,400 additional heat-related deaths is a serious warning that deserves attention, but it is not a confirmed death toll. Timely warnings, public awareness, access to water, health protection and government preparedness could help reduce the danger.