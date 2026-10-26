VIDEO: Ebola Patient Finally Evacuated From Nigeria

The index patient diagnosed with Ebola virus in Nigeria has been evacuated from the country early this morning.

According to Arise TV, the patient was evacuated through an air ambulance at the private jet wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Sources told the aforementioned platform that the patient, who is a woman and wife of a Swiss diplomat in Nigeria, would be flown out of Nigeria by 6 am this morning through a medivac plane which was already at the airport waiting to evacuate her.

Arise TV obtained pictures of the arrival of a convoy of vehicular ambulance from Abuja city centre with diplomatic vehicles in the entourage. The three vehicle convoy had an international Agency vehicle entering the Private Jet section of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.

Airport officials cordoned off the private wing of the airport but the platform eventually obtained videos of a medivac plane with crews eventually evacuating the sick passenger suspected to be the Ebola index case due to the special nature of the medical evacuation.