Ebola: 53 Contacts, State Treatment Centres, Others| Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Monday, 26th October, 2026.

The Federal Government is planning to identify and equip Ebola treatment centres in states with designated ports of entry as the number of identified contacts linked to Nigeria’s confirmed case rises to 53. The measures are part of efforts to strengthen the country’s preparedness for a possible spread of the disease, with the government assessing isolation capacity at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital and planning an infection prevention and control assessment at Karu General Hospital.

Loans extended by Nigerian banks to the manufacturing sector fell by 26.8 per cent year-on-year to N5.19 trillion in the first half of 2026 (H1’26), from N7.09 trillion in the corresponding period of last year (H1’25).

Nigeria’s index case of the Ebola virus disease is expected to be evacuated abroad for further medical treatment early Monday (today), a source familiar with the development told THISDAY last night. The source said arrangements had been made to fly the 42-year-old woman out of the country by 6am, adding that a medical evacuation aircraft was already at the airport awaiting her arrival.

As the Federal Government intensifies efforts to contain the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak, states are stepping up surveillance and preparedness measures, with Lagos strengthening screening at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and public enlightenment, while health experts warn of critical gaps in the country’s intensive care infrastructure.

An attack launched by gunmen suspected to be bandits on Binnari town in Karim-Lamdo Local Government Area of Taraba State has reportedly claimed the lives of over 50 persons, including women and children.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.