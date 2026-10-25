We Have Overwhelming Evidence – Ex-Defence Intelligence Chief Accuses Senators, Governors, Ministers Of Sponsoring Terrorism

Former Commandant of the Defence Intelligence College, Retired Commodore Kunle Olawunmi, has alleged that some Nigerian government officials are sponsoring terrorism in the country.

Naija News reports that Olawunmi made the allegation during an interview with media personality and political scientist, Edmund Obilo.

The retired naval officer, who also served as Deputy Director of Defence Administration at the Defence Headquarters, alleged that some government officials who should be protecting Nigerians were instead involved in activities that put the country’s security at risk.

He alleged that some government officials were behind the sponsorship of terrorist activities.

He said: “The person elected to serve the welfare and security of his or her people accepts to become a source of instability to the land he’s meant to protect. Is that a point you are making?

“And that’s what is going on. I mean, you see the issue of terrorism in Nigeria. If you want us to go there, who are the people sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria? They are your officials. So how did they get to that point that they turn rogue against their citizen?

“Can you imagine that you are a senator, you are a governor, you are a minister, and we have evidence, overwhelming evidence, that you are sponsoring terrorism against your country. How do you imagine that? Government officials sponsoring terrorism against Nigeria. And the state is aware.”