They Need Eyeglasses – Remi Tinubu Mocks Nigerians Who Don’t See Nigeria’s Progress

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has mocked Nigerians who do not see the country making any progress under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying that they need what she called ‘Bola Tinubu eyeglasses’.

She made the remark on Friday while inaugurating the Abuja headquarters of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, a grassroots group mobilising support for the President’s re-election in 2027, Naija News reports.

According to the First Lady, some Nigerians seem unable to see the changes happening in the country.

“So things are happening in Nigeria, except, you know, those who don’t see; maybe we’ll give them some, you know, Bola Tinubu eyeglasses. We are doing that, JigiBola,” she said.

It is worth noting that Jigi-Bola is an eye-care programme introduced by Tinubu in 2001 when he was governor of Lagos State. The initiative provided services such as free eye screening, eyeglasses and surgery. The Lagos State Government relaunched the programme in 2021.

Mrs Tinubu also pointed to changes at Nigerian airports as evidence of progress, saying she wanted to travel more quickly.

“I want to get to the airport. I want to travel, you know, so quickly. And you can see our airports too are changing,” she said.

The First Lady also spoke about her hopes for Nigeria after her husband leaves office, saying she looked forward to leaving the Presidential Villa in 2031 and enjoying a better country in her 70s.

“I want to leave Aso Rock, in 2031, by the grace of God, and enter a Nigeria that me as a 70-something-year-old woman will enjoy,” she said.

She later formally commissioned the Abuja headquarters of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement and expressed confidence in Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“So to the glory of God, and for the victory of Mr President come 2027, I hereby formally commission the PBAT door-to-door movement campaign headquarters Abuja,” she said.

The First Lady also declared her support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the movement’s convener, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.