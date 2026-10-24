Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 24th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 24th October, 2026.

Security operatives have been deployed across Kaduna metropolis ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s expected visit on Saturday, October 24, 2026, for the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 presidential campaign.

According to Daily Post, police officers, plain-clothes operatives and other security personnel were seen at major roads and roundabouts, while patrol vehicles were stationed around the Kaduna Township Stadium, the venue of the rally.

Naija News reports that personnel of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have also been assigned to protect campaign posters and other materials, particularly at night when they are considered vulnerable to vandalism.

Campaign posters of Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani have been placed at strategic locations across the city, with some carrying the inscription, “Welcome to Kaduna State.”

Preparations were also ongoing at the Kaduna Township Stadium on Friday ahead of the President’s arrival. The 8,000-capacity facility had been repainted and decorated with APC flags.

Roads leading to the stadium were adorned with campaign posters and billboards, while the pavilions, toilets and other facilities were prepared for guests. Access to the stadium premises has also been restricted ahead of the event.

Tinubu is expected to be joined by governors from the seven North-West states for the rally, which is expected to attract APC supporters and political stakeholders from different parts of the country.

Former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam has conceded that Nigerians are going through hardship, but urged citizens, especially young people, to stand by President Bola Tinubu as he lays what he called a solid foundation for the country.

Naija News reports that Suswam spoke on Friday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, at the PBAT Door-to-Door rally.

The former governor appealed to the youths to vote massively for the President in January 2027 so he could consolidate his reforms.

He argued that the country would have been in a better place if similar reforms had been carried out earlier.

Suswam lauded the initiative’s convener, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for setting up the door-to-door campaign.

He charged participants to take the message to their local governments and villages.

The former governor also explained that he moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he wanted to be on the right side of history.

He expressed support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing the current reforms as an investment in the future of young Nigerians.

The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organization (MDPCO) has challenged President Bola Tinubu to explain what Kaduna has benefitted from his administration since he took over leadership.

The opposition camp accused Tinubu’s administration of failing northern Nigeria, warning that insecurity and economic hardship could cost him the region’s support in the 2027 presidential election.

The organisation made the claim ahead of Tinubu’s planned 2027 campaign flag-off in Kaduna State, Naija News reports.

It insists that the rally would not change public anger over the administration’s performance.

In a statement issued by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Ihediwa, the group expressed confidence that the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, would defeat Tinubu in the election.

The campaign organisation challenged the President to explain what his administration had done for the North, particularly in tackling insecurity, recalling his 2022 campaign promise to end banditry and kidnapping in Kaduna and other parts of the region.

The group claimed that at least 13,000 people had been killed in northern Nigeria since Tinubu took office in 2023, while about 3.7 million people had been displaced.

It also accused the administration of giving more protection to APC campaign billboards than to communities facing attacks.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Musa Kwankwaso, has described the party’s ticket with Peter Obi as the presidential candidate as a balanced, united ticket that can move Nigeria forward.

He said he and Peter Obi have agreed to harmonise their visions and policies for Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Kano State made the disclosure on Friday in Jos, Plateau State, at a grand reception and Village Hall meeting organised by the Middle Belt Youth Council for the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket.

According to him, Obi was supposed to chair the meeting but was held up in Enugu State, so he could not attend the programme.

Kwankwaso, however, assured that the NDC candidate would fix another date to visit his supporters in Plateau State.

He vowed that the Obi-Kwankwaso presidency will fight insecurity, poverty and illiteracy, and invest in agriculture and education if elected in 2027.

Former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, has defended President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies.

Naija News reports that he said the measures may be difficult in the short term but will eventually benefit younger generations in the future.

The former Benue State leader made the remarks on Friday during the PBAT Door-to-Door rally in Makurdi, the State capital.

Suswam acknowledged that many Nigerians are affected by the policies but argued that the country needed to consider their possible long-term benefits.

He explained: “A lot of people have been criticizing what is going on, an investment for the future. When you give birth to a child, that child does not start running from day one and so the economic policies that have been introduced to us in this country, as a student of contemporary economic, I know for a certain that the future belongs to the younger generation, and the future is being laid by this great Nigerian, Tinubu.

“If you take a look at the economics of countries in the Middle East Asia like Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the rest of them; most of them have taken this same economic policies and built a future that is benefitting the younger generation now.”

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that his Rainbow Coalition has shown that politicians from different parties can work together.

Naija News reports that the Minister spoke on Friday during an interactive engagement with political leaders, traditional rulers, women and youths in Kuje Area Council.

He urged state governors supporting the reelection of President Bola Tinubu to emulate his Rainbow Coalition model.

Wike argued that the coalition has brought political cooperation, peace and stability to the FCT and Rivers State

“If Nigerian politics can come to this level, we will not be hearing about fighting; we will not be seeing ourselves killing one another,” he said.

He explained that the arrangement had brought politicians from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) together to pursue shared political objectives despite their differences.

According to the minister, candidates emerging under the arrangement would enjoy the backing of stakeholders across party lines. He cited former FCT Senator Philip Aduda, saying his support extends beyond the APC to the broader coalition.

Wike said the arrangement was meant to encourage inclusive representation and keep office holders accountable to the people.

He cautioned Kuje residents against repeating what he described as a political mistake in the 2023 elections, urging them to prioritise accessibility, accountability and performance when choosing representatives.

The minister questioned the relationship between the FCT’s current senator, Ireti Kingibe and the people of the territory, alleging that the incumbent had not adequately engaged communities to understand their challenges. He contrasted this with Aduda, saying effective representation requires a senator to understand the everyday experiences of the people.

Fresh insight into the circumstances surrounding the passing of veteran Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, which was announced by his family in the early hours of Friday has emerged online.

Naija News learnt that a family source who spoke with Channels Television confirmed the hospital and the approximate time Duru passed away.

According to the source, Duru, 57, reportedly died at about 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the National Hospital, Abuja.

While the National Hospital has been identified as the location of Duru’s death, the family has not publicly disclosed the specific illness that led to his passing.

Earlier the family in a statement shared on Duru’s official Instagram page, said the movie star died following a brief illness.

“We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness,” the statement read.

The death has been reported of veteran Nigerian actor, movie producer, and director, Steve Echendu.

Echendu reportedly died after battling an undisclosed illness.

Naija News reports that the death of the Nollywood veteran was shared in a Facebook post by his colleague, Wisdom Nwankwo.

Nwankwo, in the post, expressed sadness over losing two industry figures within a short period.

Some of the movies Stephen Echendu was best known for include Fury (2019), Infant at Heart (2024), and Knockout Blessing (2018).

His death was reported shortly after Francis Duru was confirmed dead.

The Flamingos of Nigeria defeated defending champions North Korea 3-1 in their final Group B match at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco earlier today, October 23, to book their place in the round of 16.

Oluwakemi Adegbuyi scored twice, while Kanyinsola Yusuf added a stunning free-kick goal as Nigeria bounced back from their opening defeat to Poland to secure qualification for the knockout stage.

The Flamingos took the lead in the 15th minute when Adegbuyi collected a floated pass from the left, cut inside the penalty area and calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

Nigeria doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute through Oluebube Umejiaku, who raced on to a through ball and beat the goalkeeper after she came off her line.

The Nigerian side maintained their attacking approach after the break and extended their lead in the 56th minute when Yusuf curled a superb free kick into the net to leave the defending champions facing an uphill task.

North Korea reduced the deficit in the 82nd minute through Jong Hyang Yu after a Video Assistant Referee review, but Nigeria held on to claim a memorable victory.

Yusuf’s impressive performance earned her the Player of the Match award as the Flamingos ended the group stage with an important result against the reigning champions.

The win marked a strong recovery for Nigeria, who began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Poland before responding with a 2-0 win over Puerto Rico in their second fixture.

Despite the defeat, North Korea finished top of Group B with six points, having opened their campaign with a 6-0 victory over Puerto Rico before thrashing Poland 6-1.

Poland finished third after beating Puerto Rico 6-2 in the group’s other final fixture, played simultaneously with Nigeria’s encounter.

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has been taken to hospital after collapsing at the club’s training ground in Munich earlier today, October 23.

The 40-year-old Belgian reportedly required emergency medical attention while watching Bayern’s reserve team train at Säbener Straße. German newspaper BILD reported that an emergency doctor attended the scene and an air ambulance helicopter landed at the facility.

The incident followed a week of illness for Kompany, who revealed after Bayern’s 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal on Wednesday that he had been battling a severe viral infection.

Bayern confirmed that Kompany would undergo a thorough medical examination in hospital and remain under medical care. The club added that his coaching staff would oversee training sessions and match preparations during his absence.

Sporting director Max Eberl said the club’s priority was to ensure the manager made a full recovery.

He added that Kompany was receiving the necessary medical care and support, while wishing him a speedy recovery on behalf of the club.

The manager’s illness had already disrupted his duties earlier in the week. He missed first-team training sessions and delegated press conference responsibilities to assistant coach Aaron Danks.

Speaking on Tuesday, Danks urged Kompany to prioritise his health and allow himself enough time to recover fully.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.