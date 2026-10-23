Bayern Munich Coach Kompany Hospitalised After Collapse

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has been taken to hospital after collapsing at the club’s training ground in Munich earlier today, October 23.

The 40-year-old Belgian reportedly required emergency medical attention while watching Bayern’s reserve team train at Säbener Straße. German newspaper BILD reported that an emergency doctor attended the scene and an air ambulance helicopter landed at the facility.

The incident followed a week of illness for Kompany, who revealed after Bayern’s 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal on Wednesday that he had been battling a severe viral infection.

“I caught a pretty nasty virus last week, then of course I didn’t listen to my body, and eventually my body said: Now stop!” he said.

Bayern confirmed that Kompany would undergo a thorough medical examination in hospital and remain under medical care. The club added that his coaching staff would oversee training sessions and match preparations during his absence.

Sporting director Max Eberl said the club’s priority was to ensure the manager made a full recovery.

“The health of Vincent Kompany is our utmost priority. At FC Bayern, we will do everything to ensure he recovers quickly,” Eberl said.

He added that Kompany was receiving the necessary medical care and support, while wishing him a speedy recovery on behalf of the club.

The manager’s illness had already disrupted his duties earlier in the week. He missed first-team training sessions and delegated press conference responsibilities to assistant coach Aaron Danks.

Speaking on Tuesday, Danks urged Kompany to prioritise his health and allow himself enough time to recover fully.

“The most important thing, which we are encouraging him to do right now, is to rest and take the time he needs, however long that may take,” Danks said.

Despite his illness, Kompany returned to the touchline for Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against Arsenal at the Allianz Arena.