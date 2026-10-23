We Will Not Be Killing One Another – Wike Tells Tinubu’s Supporters What To Learn From His Rainbow Coalition

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that his Rainbow Coalition has shown that politicians from different parties can work together.

Naija News reports that the Minister spoke on Friday during an interactive engagement with political leaders, traditional rulers, women and youths in Kuje Area Council.

He urged state governors supporting the reelection of President Bola Tinubu to emulate his Rainbow Coalition model,

Wike argued that the coalition has brought political cooperation, peace and stability to the FCT and Rivers State

“If Nigerian politics can come to this level, we will not be hearing about fighting; we will not be seeing ourselves killing one another,” he said.

He explained that the arrangement had brought politicians from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) together to pursue shared political objectives despite their differences.

According to the minister, candidates emerging under the arrangement would enjoy the backing of stakeholders across party lines. He cited former FCT Senator Philip Aduda, saying his support extends beyond the APC to the broader coalition.

Wike said the arrangement was meant to encourage inclusive representation and keep office holders accountable to the people.

He cautioned Kuje residents against repeating what he described as a political mistake in the 2023 elections, urging them to prioritise accessibility, accountability and performance when choosing representatives.

The minister questioned the relationship between the FCT’s current senator, Ireti Kingibe and the people of the territory, alleging that the incumbent had not adequately engaged communities to understand their challenges. He contrasted this with Aduda, saying effective representation requires a senator to understand the everyday experiences of the people.

“Aduda knows them. Aduda knows when they have problems. Aduda knows when they are sleeping, and Aduda knows when they are crying. That is the essence of representation,” Wike said.

He urged residents not to entrust their future to politicians he described as “political gamblers”, insisting that electoral decisions should rest on demonstrable records rather than promises. He also called for greater political cooperation ahead of the 2027 general elections.