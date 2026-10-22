2027: We Won’t Repeat Mistakes We Made In 2023 – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has urged residents of Abuja to avoid repeating the political decisions they made during the 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that Wike made the call on Thursday during an interactive meeting organized by the Rainbow Coalition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bwari Area Council, Abuja.

At the meeting, the minister also endorsed former Senator Philip Aduda and other candidates supported by the coalition, including John Gbadaya, urging residents to back politicians who could deliver development to their communities.

He warned residents against politicians he described as political gamblers, arguing that the infrastructure projects and other developments taking place across the FCT showed why the Tinubu administration deserved their support.

Wike asked the residents whether they intended to repeat the political choices they made in 2023, stressing that they should learn from their past decisions when deciding who to support in the next election.

He said: “The mistake we made in 2023, would we make that mistake again? If it was an error, would we make that error again?

“It doesn’t matter the party. After all, party is a vehicle that conveys you to where you are going. When you get there, you come down from the vehicle and you now work for the interest of the people.

“Today, the people of FCT, do you feel the impact? Do you feel the presence of the senator representing FCT today?

“So, I am here today to present to you your own son. The man who understands when you are sleeping. The man who knows when you are crying. The man who knows when Gombe people are in need. Senator Philip Aduda.

“All these things are being done because somebody is responsible. If the person does not agree with the minister doing anything, nothing will happen.”