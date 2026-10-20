‘Political Anomaly’ – PDP Speaks On Supporting Tinubu’s 2027 Bid

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked claims that the party would support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

It described the call by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for PDP members to support Tinubu’s second-term bid as a political anomaly.

Naija News reports that the position of the party was made known in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong.

The party insisted that Wike’s directives were not directed at real members of the PDP, noting that the party would never support the Tinubu administration.

“The news credited to Minister Nyesom Wike that PDP candidates should collapse their structures and support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu is nothing new, except for the fact that his message is not directed at real PDP members.

“The message is meant for persons who, like him, are pretenders in the opposition but are working for the governing party.

“The true and principled members of the Peoples Democratic Party are not part of the shameless, self-serving support for the APC-led Federal Government and its destructive policies.

“The paramount duty of the opposition is to provide an alternative to the incumbent, not to massage their ego. If at all opposition parties are to have an alliance, it will be amongst themselves, not with the governing party.

This political anomaly, styled and championed as a “rainbow coalition,” is the greatest threat to electoral democracy and the fastest way of railroading the country into an electoral monarchy,” the statement read.

It also expressed confidence that the court will rule in its favour in the case involving the party’s leadership tussle.

The PDP also called on Nigerians to vote out insensitive and irresponsible political leaders in 2027.

“We urge all true and faithful members of the Peoples Democratic Party to remain steadfast as we await the judiciary’s decision, hopeful that it will return our party to its true owners. Our case at the Court of Appeal has been heard, and we await judgment. We know that the entire judiciary is conscious that justice delayed is justice denied.

“Nigerians should be wary of elite accommodation and state capture masquerading as broad-based political collaboration. The election next year provides a great opportunity to vote out these insensitive and irresponsible political actors,” Ememobong concluded.