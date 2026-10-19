Why Wike’s Support Will Make It Easy For Tinubu To Win Kwara – Gov AbdulRazaq

The governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has applauded the inclusion of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

He argued that the development has strengthened President Bola Tinubu’s chances in the state in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that the governor spoke during a visit by the director-general of the APC presidential campaign council, Abdulaziz Yari to the Kwara state government house.

The governor said before the latest changes to the campaign council, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to which Wike belongs, had 30 percent voting strength in Kwara, while the APC controlled the remaining 70 percent.

He said Wike’s inauguration into the campaign council and his declaration of support for Tinubu’s re-election bid would make Kwara one of the easiest states to win for the president in 2027.

“APC is 70% in Kwara state, while PDP is 30%. Since the 2019 and 2023 elections till now, nothing has changed other than the PDP has continued to be weakened.

“Now that the national leader of the PDP has been inaugurated as a member of the APC presidential campaign council and declared that his party will vote for President Bola Tinubu, it means that both the 30% of the PDP and the 70% of the APC will vote for the president.

“It means this will be one of the two easiest states because the two main parties are voting for President Tinubu.” AbdulRazaq said.