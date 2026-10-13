Governor Abdulrazaq Visits President Tinubu (Photos)

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, visited President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Tuesday.

The state government confirmed the development in a statement made available to Naija News.

The visit comes hours after the Kwara State Governor was appointed as the Deputy Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 polls.

AbdulRazaq, chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), is the Deputy Chairman III on the revised Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) list for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has described the inclusion of the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, in the revised campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu as well-deserved.

APGA, in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, congratulated Soludo, adding that it is a testament to the progressive thinking of the Governor.

Naija News had earlier reported that the APC added the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, and others to its expanded presidential campaign council for the 2027 election.

Reacting to the inclusion of Soludo in the revised list, the APGA spokesperson said the development is a testament to the Governor’s exemplary leadership, uncommon commitment to progressive ideals, and his consistent advocacy for a strategic partnership between APGA and the federal government for the collective good of Ndi Anambra and Ndigbo at large.

Ejimofor said Soludo’s mantra that ‘Progressives are Working Together’ is not just a slogan, but a statement of historical truth, adding that APGA, as the first truly progressive party in Nigeria, shares ideological DNA with the progressive movement at the centre.

Opara added that the synergy between APGA and the ruling government has already yielded tangible dividends for Anambra State, including federal collaboration on critical infrastructural interventions and economic development enablers.

The APGA spokesperson said the inclusion is a confirmation that progressive parties can work together.