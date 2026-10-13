Tinubu Seeks Reps’ Approval For Two New Bills

President Bola Tinubu has asked the House of Representatives to fast-track two bills seeking to strengthen Nigeria’s laws on the prosecution of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The proposed legislations are the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocols Bill, 2026, and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (Enforcement) Bill, 2026.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the request in a letter dated October 6, 2026, addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

The President urged the lawmakers to give the bills expeditious consideration, stating that they were transmitted in line with Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocols Bill seeks to repeal the existing Geneva Conventions Act, Cap. G3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and incorporate the provisions of the Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949, and the two Additional Protocols adopted on June 8, 1977, into Nigeria’s legal framework.

According to the President, the proposed law is intended to update the country’s legal framework for implementing the international humanitarian law agreements.

The second bill seeks to give effect to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Nigeria.

It also provides for the prosecution and punishment of people found guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and related offences.

In addition, the proposed legislation seeks to establish a legal basis for Nigeria to cooperate with the ICC in carrying out its duties.

Tinubu expressed confidence that the House of Representatives would give the bills the necessary attention and consider them without delay.

The two proposed laws will now undergo consideration by the House as part of the legislative process.