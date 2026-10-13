APC Names Wike, Adeleke, Soludo In Tinubu Campaign Council (Full List)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has added the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; and Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to its expanded presidential campaign council for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to inaugurate the council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Under the revised arrangement, Wike will coordinate campaign activities in Rivers State and the FCT, while Soludo and Adeleke will oversee Anambra and Osun states, respectively.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, was named Deputy National Coordinator I for stakeholders’ mobilisation in the South-West.

The appointments bring politicians from other parties into the APC’s presidential campaign structure.

Wike remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Soludo secured a second term in November 2025 on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform.

Adeleke won re-election on August 16 on the Accord ticket.

The expanded list also changes several leadership positions announced in the initial council membership released on August 22.

Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, was named Director-General in the original list, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni appointed deputy directors-general.

In the revised list, Akpabio, Abbas and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, are Deputy Vice-Chairmen I, II and III, respectively.

Buni moves to Deputy Director-General I for the North, while Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, becomes Deputy Director-General II for the region.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu were appointed Deputy Directors-General I and II for the South, respectively.

The new list names all 32 APC governors as campaign coordinators in their states.

In Oyo, the party’s governorship candidate, Sharafadeen Alli, will coordinate the campaign. Mohammed Abubakar, the APC governorship candidate in Bauchi, and Chijioke Chukwu, its Abia flagbearer, were assigned similar responsibilities in their states.

The council also includes 14 advisers, including Bisi Akande, Segun Osoba, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, former senator Florence Ita-Giwa, former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, former APC National Secretary Iyiola Omisore, and former Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun.

According to INEC’s revised timetable, campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections opened on August 19 and will end on January 14, 2027.

Tinubu is contesting alongside other presidential candidates, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

See the full list here