Details Of Shettima, Shekarau, Badaru, Yahaya Bello, Northern Leaders’ Meeting Emerges

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured northern political leaders that the region has nothing to fear if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu secures a second term in office in 2027.

Naija News reports Shettima said the north had benefited significantly from the administration’s appointments, infrastructure projects and economic programmes, insisting that the region stood to gain more if the President was re-elected.

The Vice-president spoke on Monday while receiving a delegation of Arewa for Tinubu (A4T), a northern political support group working towards Tinubu’s re-election.

Shettima urged northern leaders to close ranks and support the administration, described it’s proposed second term agenda as a guarantee for greater prosperity and stability for the region.

He said unity among political stakeholders would help accelerate development and improve the welfare of residents across northern states.

Shettima said: “Let’s unite as a people and work for the development of our region and the progress of our people through the re-election of this administration. We are benefiting and we stand to benefit more from this government in many ways.”

“The Bank of Agriculture has disbursed N450 billion to 700,000 smallholder farmers in Nigeria and about 70 percent of the beneficiaries are from the north.

“The present administration is working towards completing landmark and ground breaking projects in parts of the country. I can assure you that the president loves the north and the president will work for the north.”

Speaking earlier, the Director General of the Arewa for Asiwaju and former Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, said the organisation will not rest on its oars until they make the North proud by reelecting President Tinubu.

He said: “On discussions with the high profile, we have gone far. We have met them severally and the BoT is meeting them again to consolidate our gains and to tell them why there is need to support this ticket.

“We are also supporting the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) with whatever they want us to do that is micro in nature because they are so big and we really don’t want to lose sight of the bigger arrangement that is there. We want to focus very well on the contacts at the grassroots – the local government areas and the wards.”

Also, Chairman of the organisation’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, said the think tank which worked for President Tinubu’s election in the 2023 general election will repeat the same feat in 2027.

He formally invited the Vice President to officially commission the A4A office complex.

Also present at the meeting were former Governors of Plateau, Chief Joshua Dariye and Senator Simon Lalong; Taraba, Rev. Jolly Nyame; Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello; Katsina, Barr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema; Bauchi, Mallam Isa Yuguda; Special Adviser to The President on Policy ad Coordination, Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman; Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), some top officials of government, and other members of the A4A BOT and Secretariat.