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PFIPC: Court Strikes Out FG’s Suit Against Adeyemi

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Adeniyi Adeyemi
Adeniyi Adeyemi

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal High Court in Abuja struck out the Federal Government’s eight-count criminal charge against Adeniyi Adeyemi over alleged impersonation of PFIPC Director-General.
  • Prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), said the Attorney-General reviewed the file and found the alleged forgery fell under FCT High Court jurisdiction.
  • Justice Mohammed Umar’s ruling clears the way for Adeyemi to be arraigned afresh at the Federal High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, with defence not opposing.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out an eight-count criminal charge against Adeniyi Adeyemi, who was accused of posing as the Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Justice Mohammed Umar granted the Federal Government’s application to withdraw the charge after the prosecution disclosed that it had filed a fresh case in the Federal High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Adeyemi was facing allegations of conspiracy and forgery alongside two other persons whose whereabouts were unknown.

At the proceedings, prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), said the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had reviewed the case file and the Inspector-General of Police’s charge.

According to Oyedepo, the review identified shortcomings, including an issue over which court should prosecute the alleged forgery.

He explained that the documents Adeyemi allegedly forged while operating the purported agency fell within the FCT High Court’s jurisdiction rather than the Federal High Court’s.

The prosecution consequently asked Justice Umar to strike out the existing charge.

Oyedepo informed the court that the defence had already filed a new charge at the FCT High Court and that Adeyemi would be arraigned afresh without delay.

Defence counsel, Ibrahim Angulu (SAN), did not oppose the application.

Justice Umar subsequently struck out the eight-count charge, paving the way for the fresh proceedings at the FCT High Court.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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