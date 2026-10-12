Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 12th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 12th October, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has submitted that his administration’s economic reforms are delivering results and placing the economy on a firmer footing for sustained growth.

Naija News reports that the President made the fresh claim in a statement on Sunday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in which he reacted to the World Bank’s October 2026 Nigeria Development Update, titled Beyond the Federal Purse: How Higher Revenues Reshaped State Priorities.

President Tinubu noted that the World Bank’s finding that the poverty rate has stabilised for the first time since 2019 and it expects poverty to decline gradually as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grows faster than the population.

He said the reported growth happened despite the conflict in the Middle East.

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, said concerns about participants’ and residents’ safety prompted the command’s intervention at a meeting organised by the ‘Tinubu Must Go’ movement.

Naija News reports that Bakori, speaking in an interview with DCL Hausa, acknowledged the organisers’ right to assemble but said prior notice would have allowed the police to make security arrangements for the gathering, expected to draw about 700 people.

His explanation followed complaints by a convener of the movement, Abba Hikima, who accused police officers of preventing members from accessing their meeting venue on Sunday.

In a live video shared on his verified Facebook page, Hikima alleged that about 10 mobile police vehicles had been deployed to the private venue hired for the event.

The lawyer maintained that the organisers did not need police permission to hold the meeting and accused police leadership of letting political considerations influence their duties.

Kenyan presidential candidate, Patrick Osoi, has opposed Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote’s proposed $16 billion oil refinery project in Kenya, saying local investors can handle the development if he becomes president next year.

Naija News reports that Osoi made his position known while addressing supporters at a Lions Movement event.

The presidential hopeful argued that Kenya has business people with the financial capacity and expertise to establish an oil refinery without relying on Dangote, one of Africa’s wealthiest businessmen.

He urged the Nigerian industrialist to delay the project, insisting that his administration would prioritise local investors and businesses if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Osoi also maintained that Kenyan entrepreneurs could take responsibility for the refinery project.

His comments come as Dangote plans to establish a $16 billion oil refinery in Lamu, a coastal region of Kenya.

The proposed facility is expected to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

The project is designed to supply petroleum products to Kenya and other countries in East Africa.

The parents of a prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member abducted in Imo State have confirmed that the N6m their family contributed towards securing his release has been refunded.

They said they were unsure whether the representatives who handled negotiations delivered the money to the kidnappers before the victims were freed.

Their son was among 20 prospective corps members abducted on the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway on October 1.

His mother, Alirat Wahab, had earlier told News Central that the family paid ₦6 million for his release. However, in a later interview with the station, Obasanjo Wahab said the station returned the money.

Obasanjo explained that three representatives were selected from the affected families, including one from his family, to seek the victims’ release.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured it is addressing the exclusion of some of its candidates from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) final list of candidates for the 2027 election.

The spokesperson for the PDP faction loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, Jungudo Mohammed, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the PDP was discussing with INEC on the development in accordance with the law and established electoral guidelines, adding that further updates will be made public in due course.

Mohammed also appealed to affected candidates, members, and supporters of the PDP to remain calm and refrain from actions or statements that could undermine the ongoing engagements with the Commission.

Veteran actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has stated that the claims by President Bola Tinubu that his economic reforms are yielding positive fruits for the citizens are a far cry from reality.

He added that the macroeconomic figures the Tinubu administration is parading on the state of the economy and citizens’ economic welfare are bogus.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, who is the campaign spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, made the submission in a statement on his 𝕏 account.

According to him, the current administration’s attempt to restore fuel subsidy clearly confirms that its policies are not working.

He further accused the Tinubu administration of promoting policies that amass illicit wealth for the rich and powerful at the expense of citizens.

Nollywood actress, Toyosi Adesanya, has spoken on the painful experience she went through while trying to become a mother.

The veteran revealed that she underwent five surgeries in 2022 because of her struggle to conceive.

The actress also spoke about the support she received from her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, during her fertility journey and the difficulties she faced in her former marriage.

Naija News reports that Adesanya shared her experience during an interview with Oyinmomo TV.

Recounting the number of medical procedures she underwent in her attempt to conceive, the actress disclosed that the repeated surgeries became so many that her doctor eventually advised her to stop.

She explained that 2022 was particularly difficult for her, as she went through five different surgeries while hoping to have a child.

Adesanya said her doctor’s advice came after the repeated procedures, which had taken a toll on her during the period she was trying to conceive.

Despite the challenges, the actress eventually welcomed a baby girl with her husband in March 2026.

Nigerian businessman, Olakunle Churchill, has sent a message to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, about her health condition and difficulty walking.

Naija News reports that Churchill said his first reaction to hearing about Regina’s situation was to call her, pray with her, and offer words of encouragement.

In an Instagram post, the businessman expressed pride in the actress for speaking publicly about her experiences despite the challenges she has faced.

He acknowledged that difficult life circumstances can weigh heavily on a person and make them feel like giving up.

He also commended Regina for finding the strength to share her experiences with grace.

Manchester City secured a convincing 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield earlier today, October 11, with Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki scoring to hand the hosts their first defeat under manager Andoni Iraola.

Manchester City took control after Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch received a second yellow card, allowing the visitors to exploit their numerical advantage and claim all three points in the Premier League encounter.

Naija News reports that the match also unfolded against the backdrop of controversy surrounding Manchester City’s alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations, with Liverpool supporters displaying a banner reading “a generation of supporters cheated” to express their frustration.

Neither side created many clear-cut chances in a subdued first half. Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister attempted an overhead kick, while Gianluigi Donnarumma comfortably saved Victor Munoz’s long-range effort.

City also struggled to break through, with Alisson Becker gathering Enzo Fernandez’s shot before Cherki fired wide after a promising run down the right.

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club Rivers United have confirmed that their goalkeeper Ani Ozoemena has returned to full training after undergoing career-threatening surgery.

Ozoemena’s return follows a recovery programme fully funded by Rivers United, with the Port Harcourt club reportedly spending about ₦14 million on his surgery and covering all rehabilitation expenses.

The club said the goalkeeper did not have to worry about medical bills throughout his treatment, describing the support as part of its commitment to prioritising player welfare.

“This is part of the club’s wider player-first approach,” Rivers United said in a statement on Friday.

In March 2026, the club reaffirmed its commitment to supporting players through injuries and rehabilitation, citing Ozoemena’s case as an example. Rivers United also highlighted the recovery of right-back Ebuka Akobundu, who returned to action after spending 378 days on the sidelines with an abdominal injury.

Ozoemena’s return to full training represents a boost for Rivers United as they continue their league campaign, following an extended period of recovery from a serious injury.