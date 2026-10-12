INEC List, Candidates Kick, Energy Cost, Others | Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Monday, 12th October, 2026.

Political parties and their candidates have begun moves to resolve discrepancies in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s final list of candidates for the 2027 general elections, following the omission of several governorship and other candidates across the country. The development has triggered protests and anxiety among affected parties, with the Peoples Democratic Party, Nigeria Democratic Congress, African Democratic Congress and other political platforms engaging the electoral commission over the missing names.

POLITICAL parties and candidates whose names were omitted in the final lists of governorship and state houses of assembly contestants released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, are kicking against their exclusion.

Ahead of the crucial negotiation for the country’s minimum wage review, the rising number of working poor, spike in the percentage of workers outside formal employment and the sheer size of individuals earning N70,000 and above have raised questions about the relevance of national wage setting, an exercise designed to protect workers against abusive remuneration.

As part of efforts to reduce the cost of living, the Federal Government has waived N3.3 trillion in fuel taxes and duties. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu disclosed this yesterday in a series of posts on his X handle.

A health agreement worth $5bn between Nigeria and the United States has raised dust after Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, revealed that his country rejected a similar deal over data infringement concerns.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.