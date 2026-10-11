Full List Of House Of Assembly Candidates Cleared By INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates cleared to contest seats in the 2027 general elections to the State Houses of Assembly.

Released on October 10, 2026, the list contains political parties’ nominees for state legislative elections across the federation.

The commission’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, signed the document. The publication precedes the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections scheduled for February 6, 2027.

Check the list here

In other news, INEC has removed former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, from the final list of governorship candidates for the February 6, 2027, election in Gombe State.

Naija News reports that INEC published the final list of 16 cleared candidates for the election, with Pantami, whose name appeared on the provisional list released on August 29, absent from the updated list.

The final list for Gombe State features Bala Bello Tinka of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Babayo Ardo Kumo of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

Other candidates INEC cleared include Zubairu Mu’azu Halilu of the Labour Party, Lamela L. Silas of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Ibrahim Jalo Abubakar of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and Adamu Mohammed Ma’aji of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), among others.