The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be heading into the 2027 Ogun State governorship election without its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, and his running mate, Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, on the final list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A check of the commission’s portal by Daily Trust showed that the list contained 13 governorship candidates and their running mates, but it omitted the PDP flagbearer and his deputy.

The INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, signed the final list.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, and his running mate, Kudirat Abiodun Balogun, were included in the list.

Jimi Lawal, an ally of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, was also listed as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate.

Other political parties with candidates on the list include the A, AA, ADP, APM, APP, BP, NDP, NNPP, NRM, SDP and YPP.

INEC’s omission of the PDP candidates comes as political parties prepare for the Ogun governorsh2027 ip election in 2027. Howevreport did not state why Adebutu and Sowunmi-Kolapo were excluded from the final list.

Naija News reports that the commission has also removed the name of former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, from the final list of governorship candidates for the February 6, 2027, election in Gombe State.

INEC published the final list of 16 cleared candidates for the election, with Pantami, whose name appeared on the provisional list released on August 29, absent from the updated list.

The final list for Gombe State features Bala Bello Tinka of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Babayo Ardo Kumo of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

Other candidates INEC cleared include Zubairu Mu’azu Halilu of the Labour Party, Lamela L. Silas of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Ibrahim Jalo Abubakar of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and Adamu Mohammed Ma’aji of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), among others.