APC Demands INEC Compliance With Supreme Court Ruling On Party Membership Register

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately enforce the September 24, 2026, Supreme Court judgment in INEC v. Zenith Labour Party, which reaffirmed the validity of Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2026.

The position was conveyed in a letter dated October 9, 2026, and addressed to the INEC Chairman.

Naija News reports that the letter was signed by the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru.

According to the APC, the Supreme Court judgment underscores the statutory requirement for political parties to submit their membership registers to INEC at least 21 days before primaries, congresses and conventions. It also provides that only members listed in the duly submitted register are eligible to vote and be voted for in these internal party processes.

The party therefore urged INEC to verify compliance by all political parties and apply the statutory consequences of any established violations, without fear or favour.

“As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 General Election, the Party emphasised that credible elections require transparent internal democratic processes and strict adherence to the rule of law.

“The APC called on INEC to act promptly to enforce the Supreme Court judgment and uphold the integrity of the electoral process,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, INEC says it is reviewing the recent Supreme Court judgment on some provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 that could affect the eligibility of some candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The position of the electoral umpire was revealed on Tuesday by its chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, while addressing a press conference on the commission’s preparations for the 2027 elections.

Naija News recalls that the Supreme Court had affirmed the validity of sections 77 and 84 of the Electoral Act, 2026 (as amended) on eligibility to contest in primary elections based on appeals by the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The apex court judgment has created fresh uncertainty about the status of some candidates who crossed over to new parties after their attempts to secure tickets from the parties they were originally associated with failed.

However, speaking on Tuesday, Amupitan disclosed that INEC just received the certified true copy of the judgment on Tuesday and is still reviewing it.

He said appropriate action will be taken and announced once the review is concluded.