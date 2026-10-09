Oyo APC Gov Candidate, Alli Calls Out Makinde, Alleges Attacks On Wife, Candidates

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, has called on security agencies to investigate alleged attacks on his wife and two other party candidates in Ibadan.

Alli accused some hoodlums of attacking his wife, Mrs Tawakalitu Alli, as well as the party’s Oyo South senatorial candidate, Remi Oseni, and its House of Representatives candidate for Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency, Folake Olunloyo-Oshinlowo.

The allegations were contained in a statement signed by the Director of Alli’s campaign organisation, Bisi Oladele, and made available to journalists on Thursday.

According to the statement, Alli’s wife was attacked on Wednesday during a programme at Ibikunle Palace in Ibadan.

The APC candidate also alleged that Oseni and Olunloyo-Oshinlowo were attacked at separate locations in the city on the same day.

Reacting to the incidents, Alli described the alleged attacks as unwarranted and barbaric.

He called on the Oyo State Government and security agencies to take steps to protect residents and prevent further acts of political violence.

He urged security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible for the alleged attacks.

“As the chief security officer of the state, Governor Makinde carries the responsibility to protect all residents, irrespective of their political leanings.

“The SSACO calls on security agencies to fish out these perpetrators of violence and bring them to book in order to serve justice to the victims and also serve as a deterrent to violence in our dear state,” he said.