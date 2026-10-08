2027: Amaechi’s Ally Sokonte Davies Dumps ADC, Returns To APC

Former House of Representatives member and ex-governorship aspirant, Sokonte Davies, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Naija News reports that Davies, who was a founding member of the ADC, announced his return to the APC on Wednesday, saying he made the decision after consultations with his family, political associates, constituents and elders.

He said he had taken time to consider where he could best serve his people and contribute to the political and economic development of Rivers State.

In a statement titled, “Return to the Progressive Family: My Decision to Rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC),” Davies said his return was also driven by his desire to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and promote political stability in Rivers State.

“After extensive consultation with my family, political associates, constituents, and elders, and following the cessation of my membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) recently, I hereby announce my decision to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party in which I was privileged to be a foundational member,” he said.

Davies described the decision as a product of “deep reflection, patriotic conviction, and a clear-eyed assessment” of where he could make the most impact.

He said he considered the APC a suitable platform for progressive governance, national unity and grassroots development.

“For me, this is a homecoming,” Davies said.

The former ADC chieftain recalled his role in the formation of the APC and said he remained committed to the party’s founding principles, including democracy, social justice, true federalism, inclusive growth and respect for the rule of law.

He also thanked the ADC leadership and members for the opportunity to serve during his time in the party.

“I bear no ill will. Politics is a marketplace of ideas; we can disagree without being disagreeable,” he said.

Davies pledged to work with APC leaders and members at the ward, local government, state and national levels.

He also promised to use his experience, networks and relationships to support the party’s programmes and the government’s development agenda.

The former governorship aspirant urged his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding, while calling on people who share his political views to join the APC.

He said, “Let us join hands with like-minded progressives to build the party and serve our people. I call on all who share our ideals to join the APC as we work together for a better future.”

Davies also expressed appreciation to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for what he described as his “very warm and excited friendly reception.”

He thanked APC National Vice Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom, for facilitating his return, as well as party leaders and members for their support.

“Together, we shall work for the Nigeria and Rivers State of our dreams,” Davies said.