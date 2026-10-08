VIDEO: Jonathan Hosts Ganduje Days After Backing Bayelsa APC Candidates

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has received a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, at his residence in Abuja.

Ganduje, who also served as governor of Kano State, paid a courtesy visit to the former President, with a video of the meeting circulating on social media on Wednesday.

The visit comes amid political activities and consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Although details of their discussions were not immediately available, the meeting has attracted attention because of the political standing of the individuals involved.

The visit is coming days after Jonathan expressed confidence in APC candidates contesting the Bayelsa East election ahead of the 2027 polls.

The former President made the remarks at his residence in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, while receiving a delegation led by a former Deputy Governor of the state, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd).

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed claims that its National Leader, Seriake Dickson, is planning to sabotage its presidential candidate, Peter Obi and running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Naija News reports that the National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, stated this in a statement on Monday. NigeriaNews App

Director described the report as beer parlour talk, adding that there is no secret or open deal between Dickson and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He explained that Dickson could have taken the easy way out by joining the APC, but chose the hard way by building a party with like-minded people.