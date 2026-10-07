2027: ‘Imo State Is Demanding ₦1 Billion For One Billboard’ – Galadima Accuses APC Of Gagging Opposition

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Buba Galadima, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of blocking opposition politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Galadima, during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Tuesday, said opposition candidates were being attacked and prevented from freely campaigning across the country.

Galadima questioned whether such an environment could be described as democracy, arguing that democratic governance should guarantee political freedoms, including the right to campaign, speak and move freely.

He also questioned the enforcement of campaign spending limits, citing the cost of political advertising and billboards in Imo State where opposition was asked to pay ₦1 billion.

According to him, the Electoral Act limits campaign spending by political parties to ₦10 billion, but the cost of erecting billboards in some states could make compliance difficult.

He said, “There are blocks put in the path of the opposition. This APC and its government does not want any opposition person to campaign in any part of the country, as they are stoned wherever they go. They also want to make life impossible for those opposite them.

“So, why should we call it democracy? We can just as well call it fascism, or dictatorship, or monarchy. They can’t claim to be democrats and not imbibe the tenets of democracy, which is free choice, free speech, free movement, and that is in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“But all this they are doing is because we citizens have allowed them to do so.

“Do you know how much they are asking for one billboard in Abuja? In Imo, it is N1 billion. One billboard, not the whole state. Just to fix one billboard, you pay N1 billion.

“So, if you have to pay every state one billion, and you pay 37 states, which is 37 billion naira, including Abuja, did you run foul of the Act or not? So, why can’t somebody say anything?”