I’ll Give It To Widows – Rivers NDC Guber Candidate Vows To Reject Governor’s Salary If Elected

Governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Rivers State Dumo Lulu-Briggs has promised to reject the salary and allowances attached to the office if elected governor.

Naija News reports that Lulu-Briggs made the pledge while speaking with journalists in Buguma, headquarters of Asari-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

He said the money that would have been spent on his salary would instead be channelled into programmes aimed at helping widows across Rivers State.

“When we have the opportunity to manage government resources, I can promise Rivers people that their every penny would be accounted for,” he said.

Lulu-Briggs said he planned to follow the example of Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, by giving up the governor’s salary and using the money for public benefit.

“I will follow the example of my principal, Peter Obi, by refusing to collect the governor’s salary. Instead, those funds will be directed towards programmes and initiatives that will directly benefit the people of Rivers state,” he said.

He added that the money would be used regularly to support widows in the state.

“I’m sure I’m going to be like my principal campaigning for president, Peter Obi. I would not even be asking for any salary. Every month, any salary would go into assisting one widow or the other,” he said.