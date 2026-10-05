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‘I’m Not Bothered By Rainbow Coalition, It Has Lost Its Colour’ – Lulu-Briggs

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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NDC Guber Candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs
NDC Guber Candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Key Takeaways

  • NDC governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, said the Rainbow Coalition led by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, poses no threat to his Rivers movement.
  • Lulu-Briggs spoke on Monday in Buguma City, Asari-Toru LGA, during the unveiling of his “Reset Rivers State” manifesto and campaign roadmap.
  • He said the coalition represents less than 7% of Rivers State’s population and will not decide the 2027 election, urging supporters to stay confident.

Governorship Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has said the activities of the Rainbow Coalition led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in Rivers State do not pose any threat to his political movement.

Naija News reports that Lulu-Briggs spoke on Monday at the unveiling of his manifesto and campaign roadmap, tagged “Reset Rivers State,” in Buguma City, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

While fielding questions on the growing strength of the Wike’ rainbow coalition, Lulu-Briggs said the ‘rainbow’ has already lost its colour, stressing that the coalition would not determine the 2027 election result, but the people of the state would.

According to the governorship candidate, he is unbothered about the platform, adding that the coalition represents less than 7% of the state’s population.

Lulu-Briggs also urged his followers to have confidence in their ability to achieve the best results.

He said: “I am not bothered about any form of coalition. I know that the rainbow has already lost its colour. Our people should have confidence in their ability to achieve the utmost.

“If you put their numbers together, they are less than 7% of the population of the state. The coalition is something we can overcome.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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