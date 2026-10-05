‘I’m Not Bothered By Rainbow Coalition, It Has Lost Its Colour’ – Lulu-Briggs

Governorship Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has said the activities of the Rainbow Coalition led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in Rivers State do not pose any threat to his political movement.

Naija News reports that Lulu-Briggs spoke on Monday at the unveiling of his manifesto and campaign roadmap, tagged “Reset Rivers State,” in Buguma City, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

While fielding questions on the growing strength of the Wike’ rainbow coalition, Lulu-Briggs said the ‘rainbow’ has already lost its colour, stressing that the coalition would not determine the 2027 election result, but the people of the state would.

According to the governorship candidate, he is unbothered about the platform, adding that the coalition represents less than 7% of the state’s population.

Lulu-Briggs also urged his followers to have confidence in their ability to achieve the best results.

He said: “I am not bothered about any form of coalition. I know that the rainbow has already lost its colour. Our people should have confidence in their ability to achieve the utmost.

“If you put their numbers together, they are less than 7% of the population of the state. The coalition is something we can overcome.”