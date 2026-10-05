Wike Meets Asari Dokubo Ahead Of 2027 Election

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has met with former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, ahead of the forthcoming election.

Naija News learnt that Wike received Dokubo on Monday at his Port Harcourt residence.

Also in attendance were the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Kinsley Chinda, and other Wike’s political associates.

Although details of the meeting could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, it was believed to be connected to the 2027 general elections.

Meanwhile, former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has dismissed speculation that Wike opposes President Bola Tinubu’s election.

The lawmaker representing Edo North in the Senate stated this during an interview on TVC News’ Beyond The Headlines while reacting to reported disagreements between some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and Wike.

He dismissed speculation of a coalition against Tinubu, arguing that differences among political actors would not amount to a coalition.

“I have not heard any side of the argument suggesting that anyone, including FCT Minister, that he is opposed to President Bola’s re-election,” Oshiomhole said.

According to him, Wike has repeatedly declared his support for Tinubu despite not being an APC member.

“He has said so by himself repeatedly that he is not an APC person. He is not a member of APC, but he supports the President,” he said.