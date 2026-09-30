Senator Adams Oshiomhole has criticized former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s proposal to restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027.

Naija News reports Oshiomhole recalled that Atiku had previously supported the removal of petroleum subsidy and had discussed the issue with him when he served as Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president.

The senator made his position known during an interview with TVC on Tuesday.

Oshiomhole said Atiku had previously explained to him why the government needed to end petroleum subsidy, although he noted that he did not agree with the argument at the time.

The former Edo State governor argued that the former vice president’s current proposal appeared different from the position he had taken in the past.

Oshiomhole also referred to Atiku’s 2023 proposal to privatize the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, questioning how such a policy would work alongside government control over the price of petroleum products.

According to him, transferring the national oil company to private ownership while continuing to determine the price at which its products should be sold could create contradictions in the policy.

“Atiku Abubakar himself, in his quiet moment, will laugh at himself. Don’t forget, I was the president of the NLC, and as vice president, Atiku lectured me about the waste of petroleum subsidy and why it is necessary to remove it, except that I disagree with them.

“Remember, Atiku is on record, just in 2023, as saying that he will privatise NNPC. You don’t have that tape? He even added that even if they kill him. I don’t know why he needs to die because he wants to privatise NNPC,” he said.

“So can you privatize something in private hands, and yet dictate to the new owner how to sell the product that he produces?” he asked.