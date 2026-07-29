‘Be Guided’ – Oshiomhole Accuses Umahi Of Neglecting Federal Roads In Edo, Delta States

The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has accused the Minister of Works, David Umahi, of neglecting critical federal roads in Edo and Delta states.

Speaking during plenary on Wednesday, the former Edo State governor urged the Senate to intervene and ensure a more equitable distribution of road infrastructure projects across the country.

Oshiomhole expressed concern over the condition of major highways linking communities in Edo and Delta, despite the Federal Government’s approval of several new road projects across the country.

He argued that rehabilitating existing roads that have deteriorated should take precedence over embarking on new projects.

Naija News reports that the senator identified the Benin-Warri, Benin-Asaba, Benin-Auchi and Auchi-Okene roads as some of the critical routes requiring urgent attention, saying commuters and motorists continue to face severe difficulties using them.

“The federal minister of works needs to be guided. Whereas we have many existing roads that are in terrible condition, new roads are being proposed when the existing ones have not been properly addressed. Just three weeks ago, about 20 new roads were approved.

“Yet, sir, between Edo and Delta States, there is a manifest bias in the actions of the Minister of Works. You cannot travel from Benin to Warri; you cannot travel from Benin to Asaba; you cannot travel from Benin to Auchi; and you cannot travel from Auchi to Okene without encountering serious challenges. What have we done wrong?” Oshiomhole said.

He further alleged that the Ministry of Works under Umahi’s leadership had repeatedly failed to make budgetary provisions for road projects affecting Edo and Delta states, claiming that some interventions were only implemented following directives from President Bola Tinubu.

“I believe the Minister has consistently demonstrated that there is no federal allocation for these critical roads. It is only through Mr President’s goodwill that he directed the use of tax credits to address part of this section.

“Otherwise, in the budgets of the past three years, despite the first motion moved under your leadership to draw the Minister’s attention to the matter, the Federal Minister of Works has deliberately failed to include the portions bordering Edo and Delta States in the national budget,” he said.

Oshiomhole appealed to the Senate leadership to engage the minister and ensure that road infrastructure projects are implemented with a national outlook.

“Therefore, I plead with you to urge the Minister to be more balanced and to adopt a truly national outlook in carrying out his responsibilities,” he added.