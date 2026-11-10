2027: ‘Liars’ – Tinubu Blasts Opposition Candidates Promising Return Of Fuel Subsidy

President Bola Tinubu has said opposition candidates promising to restore fuel subsidy if elected President of Nigeria in the 2027 polls are liars.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu had declared an end to fuel subsidy during his presidential inauguration in 2023.

However, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) counterpart, Peter Obi, had promised to restore the fuel subsidy if elected in 2027.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, on Tuesday, Tinubu questioned how the opposition intends to deliver infrastructure to the masses if they return the fuel subsidy.

He said, “Those who think they should bring subsidy back are liars. How will you pay for those commitments? How will you repair the roads? How will you maintain them? How will you function?

“The labourers, the granite suppliers, the rock suppliers they are eating and they are surviving.”

Tinubu also said money recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will fund NELFUND.

He added, “We have taken away the problem of education of the children by establishing the NELFUND. NELFUND is our weapon against poverty and we will continue in that direction.

“Every money recovered from irregularities by the EFCC is now directed to NELFUND to educate our children.”