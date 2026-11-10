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2027: ‘Liars’ – Tinubu Blasts Opposition Candidates Promising Return Of Fuel Subsidy

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • President Bola Tinubu called opposition candidates promising to restore fuel subsidy in 2027 “liars” during an APC campaign rally in Dutse, Jigawa State, on Tuesday.
  • Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi promised to restore fuel subsidy if elected in 2027, while Tinubu questioned how they would fund roads and other commitments.
  • Tinubu said the government now directs all money recovered from irregularities by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to NELFUND to fund children’s education.

President Bola Tinubu has said opposition candidates promising to restore fuel subsidy if elected President of Nigeria in the 2027 polls are liars.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu had declared an end to fuel subsidy during his presidential inauguration in 2023.

However, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) counterpart, Peter Obi, had promised to restore the fuel subsidy if elected in 2027.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, on Tuesday, Tinubu questioned how the opposition intends to deliver infrastructure to the masses if they return the fuel subsidy.

He said, “Those who think they should bring subsidy back are liars. How will you pay for those commitments? How will you repair the roads? How will you maintain them? How will you function?

“The labourers, the granite suppliers, the rock suppliers they are eating and they are surviving.”

Tinubu also said money recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will fund NELFUND.

He added, “We have taken away the problem of education of the children by establishing the NELFUND. NELFUND is our weapon against poverty and we will continue in that direction.

“Every money recovered from irregularities by the EFCC is now directed to NELFUND to educate our children.” 

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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