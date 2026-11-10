Peter Obi Unveils 2027 Agenda

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has unveiled his agenda for Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Obi highlighted national unity, security, economic productivity, healthcare and accountable leadership as major areas his government will focus on if elected in 2027.

The NDC candidate unveiled his plans on Tuesday in Jos, Plateau State, during a town hall meeting with supporters.

“Our number one commitment is to unite the Federal Republic of Nigeria because today we have no unity. We are divided along tribal and religious lines. That should not be. We are Nigerians,” Obi said.

He identified insecurity as the second pillar of his agenda, stressing that the primary duty of government was to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

“Number two is to secure Nigeria. It is our duty to ensure that Nigerians live in safety, in a country where people are no longer killed daily.

“I assure you that no mother will continue to cry over the loss of her children. No woman should experience the pain of losing her husband, and no father should suffer the agony of losing his wife,” he said.

On the fate of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Obi said his administration will facilitate the safe return of affected Nigerians to their ancestral homes, saying the continued existence of the IDP camps is equal to the failure of government.

“If any Nigerian remains in an Internally Displaced Persons camp, we have failed. Once one Nigerian is in an IDP camp, the entire Nigeria is in an IDP camp. People must return to their homes,” he stated.

He further pledged to strengthen the nation’s security architecture and confront kidnapping and other violent crimes decisively.

“Nobody will kidnap two children and disappear into the bush. If you kidnap children and go into the bush, you will not be alone there. We will come after you,” he declared.

The former Governor of Anambra State promised to carry the people along in governance, stressing that those in leadership must listen to the people.

“When you want to serve, you must listen to the people. When we come for campaigns, we only talk and we don’t listen to the people. We have decided that leadership must be demand-driven,” he said.

Obi described the security situation in conflict-affected communities in Plateau State such as Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and others as unacceptable.

He said his presidential ambition was motivated by the plight of victims of insecurity, displaced persons and bereaved families.

“If I have one person in an IDP camp, it means we are all in an IDP camp. I am competing because I want to know how we talk to that mother whose child was killed, that husband who lost a wife and that woman who lost a husband. Who is going to listen to their cries?” he asked.

The NDC candidate charged Nigerians to take their destinies in their hands by actively participating in the 2027 election.

“In the next election, every voter is an agent. Don’t vote and go home. Take that day as the one day you are giving to Nigeria as a patriotic Nigerian.

“Prepare yourself with your breakfast, lunch and dinner, and remain there. Your vote must be counted, recorded and transmitted. Nobody should give you any excuse. It is your vote, and we want this election to be about the future of Nigeria,” Obi said.

Obi said his administration would transition Nigeria from a consumption-based economy to a production-driven one, arguing that increased local production would stimulate employment and improve living standards.

“Our determination is to unite Nigeria, secure Nigeria and pull people out of poverty. That is why we said we are going to move Nigeria from consumption to production.

“By increasing production, we will increase employment. Today, farmers cannot go to their farms because of insecurity. Companies operating in Plateau State have collapsed because of insecurity. When we unite Nigeria and secure it, we will create opportunities,” he said.

On access to finance for small businesses, Obi said his background in the financial sector had equipped him to implement reforms that would expand credit to entrepreneurs.

“I know what it means to access funding. I have been a director and chairman of a financial institution, and I understand how banks operate.

“We will ensure that a portion of credit available in the banking sector goes to small businesses to enable them to grow and create jobs,” Obi said.

The NDC candidate promised to tackle public corruption, vowing that accountability will be a defining principle of his administration.

He said, “I have managed public money, so when I say I am going to fight corruption, I know what I am talking about.

“I will fight corruption. Public money must be used for public good. Today, public money is wrongly being used, and that must change.”

He also promised substantial investment in education, expressing concern over Nigeria’s estimated 18 million out-of-school children.

“We want our children to go back to school. We want our schools to work. The more educated you are as a nation, the more developed you become.

“We will build new classrooms, employ teachers and ensure that our schools function properly. We cannot continue to allow millions of Nigerian children to remain outside the classroom.”

Obi promised to strengthen healthcare delivery, noting that healthcare was critical to reducing maternal and infant mortality.

“Today, if you are sick in Nigeria, you go to church because there are no functional hospitals in many communities. The consequence is that people are dying. Pregnant mothers are dying, children are dying, and we have very high infant and maternal mortality rates.

“The foundation of access to healthcare is primary healthcare. We must strengthen our primary healthcare centres and ensure that every community has access to quality medical services,” he said.

He further stressed the need for government to demonstrate compassion by prioritising vulnerable groups, including the poor, the elderly and persons living with disabilities.

“For a government to exist, it must care for the vulnerable. It must care for the poor and those living with disabilities.

“If we don’t care for the poor, we are not caring for ourselves. That is why we are holding these town hall meetings. We want to listen to the people, take notes of their concerns and understand their expectations,” he said.