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CJN Swears In Tribunal Judges For 2027 Elections

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun
Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun

Key Takeaways

  • Chief Justice of Nigeria Kudirat Kekere-Ekun swore in judges to handle petitions from the 2027 general elections on Monday in Abuja.
  • Kekere-Ekun urged the judges to administer justice without fear or favour, warning that statutory and constitutional timelines leave no room for trial delays.
  • Presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for February 6, 2027.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has sworn in judges who will handle petitions from the 2027 general elections.

She swore them in on Monday at the Body of Benchers Auditorium in Abuja, where the event also coincided with the launch of the second edition of the Judicial Electoral Manual and a specialised capacity-building workshop.

She charged the judges to discharge their responsibility without pressure and intimidation.

The CJN urged them to “uphold their oaths of office and administer justice without fear or favour as the country prepares for another electoral cycle.”

She stressed that “statutory and constitutional timelines governing election petitions left no room for trial delays or poor case management.”

Kekere-Ekun also called on legal practitioners, political parties, media organisations and members of the public to desist from unethical practices, abuse of ex parte applications and online campaigns aimed at prejudging cases or intimidating judicial officers.

According to her, safeguarding democracy requires collective responsibility. The electoral commission, security agencies and the Bar must fulfil their statutory duties without fear or favour.

Speaking on the importance of collective responsibility in protecting Nigeria’s democracy, Kekere-Ekun said the “Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies and the legal profession must perform their statutory responsibilities conscientiously.

She, however, maintained that the judiciary’s responsibility was to resolve electoral disputes strictly in accordance with the law and available evidence.

Naija News recalls that the presidential and National Assembly elections would hold on January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for February 6, 2027.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

Oladipo Abiola is a media professional and journalist with a background in public relations and experience spanning news reporting, editorial management and digital storytelling. He currently serves as the Deputy Editor at Naija News, having built his career through the ranks of the media industry.

His professional experience and expertise also includes news writing, storytelling, editorial development, newsroom coordination, editing, and content supervision.

He has a proven track record in SEO-driven journalism and audience-focused communication.

Oladipo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, combining his media experience with a solid foundation in business and organisational management.

Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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