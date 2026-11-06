No Court Order Will Save Tinubu, He Must Go – Melaye

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has vowed that President Bola Tinubu will not be elected into power irrespective of what he does to intimidate the opposition.

He stated that no amount of harassment or court order will save Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Melaye spoke on Thursday at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential campaign rally in Kebbi.

His declaration came after a Federal High Court judgment in Abuja nullified the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and voided the process that produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for 2027.

“No amount of intimidation, harassment or court order will save Tinubu. Go he must,” Melaye said.

He described the 2027 election as a contest between suffering Nigerians and the Federal Government.

According to him, Nigerians have gone through avoidable pains in the past two years under Tinubu, and they know exactly what they want in 2027.

He said the court ruling, delivered by Justice Peter Lifu, was part of a plan to frustrate Atiku and shrink the democratic space.

The court had declared the Mark-led National Working Committee illegal and nullified all decisions taken under it, including Atiku’s nomination, the emergence of Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, and the decisions taken at the party’s 99th National Executive Committee meeting of July 27, 2025.