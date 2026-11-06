 Skip to content
Politics

No Court Order Will Save Tinubu, He Must Go – Melaye

Published
By Justina Otio
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

Key Takeaways

  • Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye declared at an ADC presidential campaign rally in Kebbi that court orders would not prevent Tinubu’s defeat in 2027.
  • A Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the David Mark-led ADC leadership and its decisions, including Atiku Abubakar’s nomination as the party’s 2027 presidential candidate.
  • Melaye alleged that Justice Peter Lifu’s ruling formed part of a plan to frustrate Atiku Abubakar and shrink Nigeria’s democratic space.

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has vowed that President Bola Tinubu will not be elected into power irrespective of what he does to intimidate the opposition.

He stated that no amount of harassment or court order will save Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Melaye spoke on Thursday at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential campaign rally in Kebbi.

His declaration came after a Federal High Court judgment in Abuja nullified the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and voided the process that produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for 2027.

No amount of intimidation, harassment or court order will save Tinubu. Go he must,” Melaye said.

He described the 2027 election as a contest between suffering Nigerians and the Federal Government.

According to him, Nigerians have gone through avoidable pains in the past two years under Tinubu, and they know exactly what they want in 2027.

He said the court ruling, delivered by Justice Peter Lifu, was part of a plan to frustrate Atiku and shrink the democratic space.

The court had declared the Mark-led National Working Committee illegal and nullified all decisions taken under it, including Atiku’s nomination, the emergence of Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, and the decisions taken at the party’s 99th National Executive Committee meeting of July 27, 2025.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.