Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that despite the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu, Nigerians still enjoy a lower cost of living compared to the United States.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole made the claim on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to Oshiomhole, ₦2,000 can still buy food at a local restaurant popularly known as ‘mama put’ in Nigeria, unlike in the United States, where $ 1 cannot buy anything.

The lawmaker equally dismissed claims by opposition leaders that Tinubu’s reforms have made Nigerians poorer, saying the comparison with the US shows that the cost of living in Nigeria is still lower.

According to him, the reforms introduced by Tinubu, including the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate, were painful but necessary to save the economy from collapse.

He said, “In Nigeria, N2,000 can get you something from mama put, but $1-something cannot buy you anything in the US.”

Oshiomhole said before Tinubu came into office, Nigeria was spending a large part of its revenue to pay subsidy and service debts, leaving little for development.

The former Edo State governor maintained that the President made the tough decision to remove the subsidy on his first day in office to free up money for infrastructure, education, health and the student loan scheme.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu, adding that the benefits of the reforms will become clearer with time.